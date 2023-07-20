Submit Photos/Videos
McCormick correctional officers arrested in separate sexual misconduct cases

McCormick Correctional Institution
McCormick Correctional Institution(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two McCormick County correctional officers have been arrested after unrelated incidents of sexual misconduct with inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections released arrest warrants on Wednesday for Jada Nicole James and Shirlee Renee Craig-Hart.

James, 22, of Edgefield, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office. Her charges involve an inappropriate relationship with an inmate between Jan. 14, 2022 to Dec. 26, 2022.

She resigned before charges were filed.

Craig-Hart, 59, of Plum Branch, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office. Her charges involve an inappropriate relationship with an inmate between Dec. 1, 2021 to March 1, 2022.

Craig-Hart was fired from the institution.

