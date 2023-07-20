Lincoln County cuts voting locations from 7 to 3

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Activists went to battle to keep Lincoln County from consolidating voting locations , but the fight is now over.

The Lincoln County Board of Elections decided Wednesday to consolidate polling sites from seven to three.

Of the polling sites:

Midway will stay as is.

The Lincoln Clubhouse, Lincoln Center, Faith Temple and Bethany Church polling sites will all be consolidated into one at the Walker Norman Gym.

The Martin Crossroads and Tabernacle polling sites will be consolidated at the new Lincoln County Office of Emergency Services building on Highway 220.

The board tried to make changes last year, and it made national news with activists saying it was an attempt at voter suppression.

Officials denied that, saying that actually most voters in the county cast their ballots early, so there’s not a massive turnout on Election Day. They also have said some of the polling sites are unsuitable.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Audrey Dickherber is in Lincoln County talking with election officials about the changes and with activists about their plans. Watch for updates here in WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

An analysis by the Center for Public Integrity shows they consolidation may not be a big obstacle to many voters.

An interactive map from the center shows voters will have to travel a median distance of 2.65 miles farther under the consolidation than they did in 2020. The map also shows the farther distances will generally affect more white voters than Black voters.

Among those fighting the consolidation were the Rev. Denise Freeman, the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, Black Voters Matter and Common Cause.

The Lincoln County Board of Elections oversees about 4,000 voters; making it to the polls is an even smaller number.

“Last year, we were here 17 days, and Election Day and only 213 people came up. So it’s not a matter of closing to keep somebody from voting. I can be open and the people don’t come,” Lilvender Bolton, director of the Lincoln County Board of Elections, said a few weeks ago: “There’s little choice but to consolidate.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.