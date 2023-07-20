Just like people, cars don’t handle CSRA’s scorching weather very well

AUGUSTA, Ga. - With high temperatures this week in Georgia and South Carolina, auto mechanics are reminding drivers about the damaging effects heat can have on cars.

Heat can put a lot of stress on your battery, according to Jeff Pheasant, a master mechanic.

“Typically, a battery goes bad in the summertime with all of the heat,” he said. “What happens is the battery will boil, it creates a gas that comes out of there which actually looks like a liquid on the surface of the battery, and then the battery becomes evident in the wintertime that it is bad.”

Summer can get hot in the two-state region, and now is the time to get your air-conditioning system ready.

Pheasant said it’s important to check your gauges and make sure your car has sufficient coolant. You also want to check to see if your cabin air filter needs to be replaced and if your condensation drain needs to be unclogged, he said.

Tires should be at the proper pressure, Pheasant said, adding that low pressure increases friction and could cause a blowout as you’re driving down the road.

Physicians want us to remember the importance of hydrating before you leave the house.

“Even if you don’t necessarily plan on doing a lot of activity outside, it’s important to kind of be aware of what you’re going into,” Dr. Joe Lally said. “So making sure that you’re hydrating throughout the course of the day, so that your body would have the ability to adapt // making sure that we’re drinking water, make sure that we’re drinking electrolyte drinks to replace what we’re losing in our sweat.”

Some other things to keep in mind in this heat:

Young children and the elderly are at the greatest risk for heat-related illness, so take extra care with them.

Certain medications, like blood pressure meds, can make a person more prone to heat-related problems.

Watch for early signs of dehydration, which include dizziness, lightheadedness, nausea, and headaches.

