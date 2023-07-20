Submit Photos/Videos
Grant Me Hope: Jayden likes basketball, drawing and saber-tooth tigers

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

Today we want to introduce you to Jayden, who’s 11 and has been in the foster care system for seven years.

“My favorite thing to do is draw. I like to make music. My favorite music is rap music. My favorite animal is a saber-tooth tiger. They’re not scared of anything. When I grow up, I wanna join the NBA or make music. Basketball is my favorite sport,” Jayden said.

“It’s a good way to like, like all the negative energy and bad stuff. Um, go away. You’re focused on playing basketball. My favorite TV show is SpongeBob. My favorite food is doughnuts.”

Jayden also likes TikTok, being outside and learning.

“What adoption means to me is when somebody takes you in as their own child,” Jayden said.

To inquire about Jayden, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

