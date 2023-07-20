EXCLUSIVE: Senator Ossoff pushes for additional cyber funds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every day the United States government fends off thousands of cyber attacks.

That doesn’t even count the attacks on businesses and everyday people.

There are multiple sites online showing the attacks in real-time. But those are just the ones getting caught, and many slip through the cracks.

We all saw the impact an attack had on the City of Augusta. Senator Jon Ossoff is working to keep this from happening nationally.

We have an exclusive update about big money that could be coming to Fort Gordon.

It’s all in the name of keeping you and your family safe.

In 2022, Congress approved $69 million for a new building to train cyber warriors. That construction has started, but today, Ossoff tells us that’s not enough.

So he’s pushing to get more money, a lot more.

In an exclusive interview, he tells us he’s fighting for a bill to bring an additional $163 million.

Now, we’re talking more than $200 million for this project. One the Army says is already state-of-the-art.

On post, buildings have been coming down to make room for this project which will take years to complete.

Ossoff says with an increase in cyber threats happening against our country every day. He wants to make sure the Army has enough money to have the best-of-the-best technology.

“Ultimately, it’s about ensuring that the soldiers who are training and serving at this facility have what they need to keep our nation safe,” said Ossoff.

However, this additional money isn’t a done deal.

