Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Edgefield County K9 receives new body armor

Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office K9 Brody
Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office K9 Brody(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office K9 has received new body armor thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Brody received a bullet and stab protective vest.

K9 Brody’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Paint your Pet in Aiken and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Augusta Kennel Club”.

MORE | Harlem firefighters help deliver healthy baby boy

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since opening, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please contact Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. at 508-824-6978.

The organization provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
A car slammed into the Vintage Gardens retirement home in Edgefield County.
1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens
Jeremy Crawford
Man accused of attempted murder in Aiken County shooting
First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.
First lady visits Augusta as part of economic tour
From left: Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, Cody Wooten
3 charged after disappearance of Graniteville man

Latest News

Jerry Hunter Basketball Academy
Westside head basketball coach hosts first annual youth basketball camp
McCormick Correctional Institution
McCormick correctional officers arrested in separate sexual misconduct cases
For student-athletes on the field, they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.
High school teams try to work around string of high heat temperatures
High school teams try to work around string of high heat temperatures