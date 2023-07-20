Edgefield County K9 receives new body armor

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office K9 has received new body armor thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Brody received a bullet and stab protective vest.

K9 Brody’s vest was sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Paint your Pet in Aiken and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Augusta Kennel Club”.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

Since opening, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please contact Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. at 508-824-6978.

The organization provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org

