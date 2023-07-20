Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hazy, hot, and humid through Friday. A few hit and miss storms possible the next few days - isolated severe weather possible.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - HEAT ADVISORY in effect for the Western CSRA Thursday - heat index values up to 108°. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 10-15 mph. Isolated severe weather will be possible both Thursday and Friday - mainly for the threat of damaging winds.

Not as hot this weekend as our next front moves into the region and knocks down the heat. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms are possible Saturday and isolated storms will be possible Sunday. Heavy rain with storms could trigger flood alerts for flood prone areas. Winds will remain a little breezy Saturday out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph.

Seasonal weather expected early next week with highs in the low to mid-90s Monday and Tuesday - a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Severe
Severe(WRDW)
Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Thomas Guinn, Donald Britton, Cody Wooten
3 charged after disappearance of Graniteville man
Augusta wreck blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car.
Augusta 4-vehicle crash blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 rider dies after motorcycle crash in Aiken County
A car slammed into the Vintage Gardens retirement home in Edgefield County.
1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens
Mary Grace Gordon, 26
Richmond County deputies find missing 26-year-old

Latest News

First Alert Today
First Alert Today, Isolated Severe Storms, Heat Advisory
HEAT ADVISORY Thursday and isolated severe storms possible.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
HEAT ADVISORY Thursday and isolated severe storms possible.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Weather Blog: How the heat affects your commute