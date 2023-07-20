4 inmates enter pleas over deadly S.C. prison riot in 2018

SUMTER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than five years ago, seven inmates were killed and dozens were injured in the largest prison riot in South Carolina history and the deadliest in the country in more than two decades.

On Thursday, the first group of inmates was brought to justice for their roles in the violence at Lee Correctional Institution.

More than 40 South Carolina inmates face charges in connection with the deadly 2018 riot.

It started as a fight between gang members, then spread from there and took several hours to subdue.

“The amount of evidence in the case — I’ve done this 42 years, and it’s one of the more complicated cases I’ve dealt with,” said Barney Giese, special prosecutor.

On Thursday, the first group of four suspects pleaded guilty.

Rahim Carter and Tyrone Lewis received time that’ll run concurrently with previous sentences. Arsenio Colclough received time equal what he’s credited with already serving. Mike Smalls received additional time behind bars for his plea to second-degree assault and battery by mob.

“We just want to make sure justice is done. Sometimes that takes three months, 10 months. Sometimes it takes almost five to 10 years, but that’s what it’s aiming for,” Giese said.

The state says it believes Smalls was part of the group that stabbed an inmate to death around 100 times – while attorneys for the other three inmates in court Thursday argued their clients had weapons as protection but didn’t use them – or even tried to quell the violence.

Carter had already been sentenced to life in prison, and that could be the case for more inmates charged with playing a role in the riot.

“This is important so folks know that they’re going to be held accountable for their actions, regardless of where they are in the system,” said Brian Stirling, South Carolina Department of Corrections director.

“It’s important for the victims in this case, the people that are left behind to see that justice has been served for their loved ones. Even though they were incarcerated, they do deserve justice.”

Prosecutors say more guilty pleas are still to come – and possibly a trial.

A few inmates are still facing murder charges from the riot.

