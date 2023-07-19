Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman dies after logs fall onto her car following crash, authorities say

A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.
A woman in Florida died after logs fell onto her car following a crash.(Canva | File image)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YULEE, Fla. – Officials in Florida said a 25-year-old woman died when logs fell onto her car after a crash with a log truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on state road 200 around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the woman was driving in the outside lane behind a semi-truck carrying logs and did not maintain a safe distance. She then hit the truck, which caused the logs to fall on and into her car.

The 25-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said the victim was from Fernandina Beach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
From left: Lucky Wallis Turner and the Graniteville bank robber.
Wigged bandit apologizes ahead of Aiken County bank heist
Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on Wednesday arounf 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal...
Aiken runaway 15-year-old found safe at Georgia home

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North...
North Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into the sea as US docks nuclear submarine in South Korea
FILE - The company said an employee conducting sanitation operations died of injuries sustained...
16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant
Antwon Carmichael, 17
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety search for missing 17-year-old
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies