Woman accused of posting videos showing nude assisted living residents

handcuffs jail
handcuffs jail(Negative Space / MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department said an Upstate woman was recently charged for allegedly filming and sharing multiple obscene videos of residents at a Ware Shoals assisted living facility.

Officers said they began investigating after someone reported seeing the videos on Snapchat. After looking into the incident, officers stated that they determined that the suspect, Brazil Oliver, was an employee of Ware Shoals Manor, the assisted living facility where some of the videos were reportedly taken.

According to officers, the videos showed at least one resident either topless or wearing undergarments, with captions making fun of them using laughing face emojis. Officers added that some of the people shown in the videos were residents at Ware Shoals Manor. However, another victim was reportedly Oliver’s family member, and it is unclear if she was a resident at the facility.

Officers stated that Oliver was taken into custody on July 17, 2021, and booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.

