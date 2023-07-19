Troubling trend: Augusta on track for higher murder rate this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since June 1, six people have been killed in Richmond County, and two of the victims were just 15 years old.

It’s been one week since the last deadly shooting, on Aiken Street , and the homicide numbers are rising at a dangerous rate.

If trends continue, we’ll be on track for more deaths by this time last year.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Hallie Turner is looking at the homicide numbers in Augusta and talking to people who’ve been affected. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Several people told News 12 gunshots are becoming so common to hear in Augusta, they fear if they leave their home to go anywhere, they may not return.

By the end July of last year, 21 people had been killed in the year in Richmond County.

This year, we’re only halfway through July and are already at 22 for the year.

Overall, the stats are part of a surge in deadly crime across the CSRA that′s claimed more than 100 lives since April 2022 .

One man says constantly looking over his shoulder is his new norm.

Gunshots aren’t coming at a specific time anymore or for a specific reason.

He feels they just happen, sending everyone around into a panic.

It’s something he witnessed firsthand recently.

“I was downtown on Broad Street, someone screams gun, we get a horde of people, you know, coming from the west side of Broad Street, just running on down. And next thing you hear, hear some shots,” Santiago said. “And it was moments after – too many moments if you ask me – then you hear the sirens. "

Another person had become a victim of gun violence.

“Next morning, I see in the news: Breaking news, 15-year-old shot and killed,” Santiago said.

He says talking about gun violence is never going to be enough, but doing something about it together will. If nothing’s done, the same cycle will continue.

“There has been a stigma, you know, with, with violence downtown. It’s not safe, especially at night,” Santiago said. “But honestly, and especially in America today, it doesn’t matter where you are, it’s going to happen.”

