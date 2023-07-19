Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County deputies search for missing 26-year-old

Mary Grace Gordon, 26
Mary Grace Gordon, 26(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 26-year-old.

Mary Grace Gordon was last seen at Doctor’s Hospital on Wheeler Road at 6 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, black leggings, and black slides. She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Gordon, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

Meanwhile, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
From left: Lucky Wallis Turner and the Graniteville bank robber.
Wigged bandit apologizes ahead of Aiken County bank heist
Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on Wednesday arounf 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal...
Aiken runaway 15-year-old found safe at Georgia home

Latest News

Harlem firefighters help deliver healthy baby boy
Aiken County schools introduce new ESL curriculum
Augusta Commission puts Suz Lounge on 6 months of probation
Aiken County ESL program
Aiken County schools introduce new ESL curriculum