Richmond County deputies search for missing 26-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 26-year-old.

Mary Grace Gordon was last seen at Doctor’s Hospital on Wheeler Road at 6 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, black leggings, and black slides. She is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs 107 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Gordon, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.

Meanwhile, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

