Repair work starts on sinkhole-damaged road at Lake Thurmond

Repair work has begun on a sinkhole-damaged road that has closed the Parksville Day Use Area...
Repair work has begun on a sinkhole-damaged road that has closed the Parksville Day Use Area since February.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKSVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Repair work has begun on a sinkhole-damaged road that has closed the Parksville Day Use Area since February.

Repairs are expected to take 60 days at the park on Lake Strom Thurmond, but timelines depend on weather, the supply chain and other factors.

Due to the safety risk associated with ongoing construction and the sinkhole, the park will remain closed to all visitors until the project has been completed and the roadway is deemed safe to drive on.

The Army Corps of Engineers asks everyone to stay out of the park and use any of the several nearby boat ramps or Clarks Hill Park Recreation Area for beaches, picnic areas and shelters.

