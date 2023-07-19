Parents still don’t know if N. Augusta school will be ready in time

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Less than a week before school starts, some North Augusta parents still don’t know whether their kids will start the academic year at their new school.

Highland Springs Middle School was supposed to open for the new school year, but construction is running behind schedule.

State inspectors visited the campus late last week.

DEVELOPING STORY:

Talor Martin is visiting Highland Springs and talking to those affected by questions of whether the campus will be ready for the new school year. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and all day on News 12.

“The inspection results are favorable and teachers have been cleared to move into their classrooms later this week,” Principal Paige Day wrote in an online post.

Several items are nearing completion and were noted as such on the inspection report.

“Teams are working around-the-clock to finalize construction and complete the checklist items,” Day said.

A reinspection is planned for Monday.

With occupancy pending that final inspection and school set to start Tuesday, parents are hoping for the best.

But there’s a contingency plan for students to start the year at other schools if necessary:

Sixth-graders would go to North Augusta Middle School.

Upperclassmen would go to Aiken Tech.

Paul Knox Middle School would host special programs in a self-contained classroom.

Friday’s Meet the Teacher event will have to be held virtually instead of at the school.

Day promised to keep students and families updated on the construction progress.

“We recognize that Highland Springs students and families are eager to find out if they will be able to start school on our beautiful new campus and I am eagerly awaiting that answer and being able to share that good news,” Day wrote. “Thank you for your patience and excitement for the opening of our new school.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.