North Augusta suspect accused of stabbing man in the head

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Augusta man is in jail after allegedly stabbing another man in the head.

Luis Antonio Salgado, 29, is charged with assault/attempted murder and two counts of malicious/malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Ashley Circle for a reported stabbing around 4:59 p.m. on July 14.

Upon arrival, officials learned the suspect was inside the home armed with a knife.

According to the incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Salgado stabbed the victim in the head and the side with a kitchen knife.

A witness to the stabbing told deputies Salgado was playing loud music and threatening the other people in the home. She stated this went on for hours before deputies arrived.

This is when the victim and Salgado started to argue, and it became physical, according to the report.

According to the witness statement, she heard the victim scream and found Salgado stabbing the victim.

After the incident, the witness and the victim went to one room and Salgado went back to the room he was staying in, according to the report.

While securing the scene, deputies noticed a blood trail leading from the stairs. They also noticed blood on the walls, authorities say.

Officials say the knife was located in the room with Salgado.

The witness and the victim climbed out of a window to get to law enforcement outside of the home. EMS transported the victim to Piedmont Medical Center.

Salgado was taken into custody and transported to the Aiken County Detention Center. He was denied boned on the assault/attempted murder charge, according to inmate bookings.

