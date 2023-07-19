North Augusta approves educational panels near Meriwether Monument

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Meriwether Monument in North Augusta has been controversial for many years.

In 2019, the North Augusta City Council approved a committee to evaluate options for an additional display in John C. Calhoun Park, where the monument is located.

On Monday, the city council passed a resolution approving the plans for just that.

As a descendant of Thomas McKie Meriwether, Brittany Meriwether Williamson was infuriated when she learned of the existence of the Meriwether Monument.

“I had heard about this monument that it was here and it was sort of a stain on our family’s history because the things that the monument says are just appalling,” said Williamson.

The monument honors Thomas McKie Meriwether, the one white man who lost his life in the Hamburg Massacre where seven African American men were killed. Monday night, the North Augusta City Council passed a resolution to include educational panels in front of the monument.

“That’s what the panels are going to do is to tell the story, the correct way about that Hamburg Massacre,” said North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams.

The set of three panels will give a summary of the events that took place. It will recognize all of the men that lost their lives in the massacre, and include a statement saying that the monument does not reflect the ideals of North Augusta citizens today. They will also include a QR code.

“For people who want more information, more detail information, you hit the QR code and they’ll go to the Library of Congress where there’ll be a lot of documentation,” said Mayor Williams.

But Williamson said this isn’t enough.

“You can put whatever words you want on a plaque, but the fact is that actions speak louder than words, and with them leaving the monument in place I think what it really says is that they really do still believe the ideals that are on this monument,” Williamson said. “The only way to convince me otherwise is to take the monument down.”

Mayor Williams says even though he does not know an exact timeline for when these panels will be put up, you should expect to see them in the next couple of months.

