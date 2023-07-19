National eventing competition moves to Stable View Farms in Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Intercollegiate Eventing Championship will be in Aiken at Stable View Farms for the next two years.

Aiken has a history of love for horses and the riding community.

“Everyone can see the farm and the town,” said Emma Young, an employee at Stable View.

For Stable View Farms, having top-notch talent on their property is nothing new.

“We have like all sorts of riders from beginners to the top of the sport like Olympic riders that will come in and train before a big competition,” said Young.

For the next two years, a spotlight from the horse community will be in Aiken.

“So Stable View always hosts five recognized Horse Trials throughout the year. But then at our May horse trial, for the next two years, we’ll also be a host to the special championships for these middle school, high school, and college riders,” said Young.

This will not only bring people to Aiken but allow people to fall in love with the town that is centered around horses.

“I fell in love with the area when I came,” said Young. “Downtown Aiken is so cool. It’s a very horsey town and stuff. Kind of a town designed around the equestrian.”

