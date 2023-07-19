Local marching band prepares to play in Pearl Harbor Parade

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lakeside High School marching band is preparing for the beginning of competition season, but the biggest event of the season is playing in the Pearl Harbor Parade this December.

It’s an experience many students like Elan Wood and Noel Plantamura can’t wait for.

“I’m really excited. I mean this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Wood.

Plantmura said: “It’s a really great opportunity we’ve been presented and I think it’s going to be a really fun time.”

Seniors Cheyenne Young, Noah Stuckhart, and Paula and Emma Legasse said it’s a great way to end their marching band career.

“It’s incredible because it is our last marching event of the entire season,” said Young.

Stuckhart said: “As seniors, it’s kind of a last hurrah for us and so it doesn’t get much better than that.”

The Legasse twins said: “We’re really excited because it is our last year and this is a really good opportunity.”

Jared Best, the band director, said it’s going to be more than just a fun experience.

Best said: “The experience is going to be something that I think is life-changing for a lot of people.”

It’s one that will resonate with veterans like Tonya Denlinger, President of the Lakeside High School Band Boosters, and their families.

“I’m a Navy veteran, along with my husband. So it sparked a special place for that and I can’t think of a better way to honor some of the most talented musicians in the military than going and playing music for them in the parade. It’s a beautiful sentiment to that,” said Denlinger.

Bryce Hitchler a senior on the drumline, said: “My dad- he’s a veteran as well so it’s a great opportunity and I’ve known it all my life so it’s great to be out there.”

Madelyn Nadolski, a senior mellophone player, said: “My family is a military family and I know a lot of people here in the area are military as well so it’s awesome being able to go and be a part of that meaningful event.”

While honoring those who served the nation, they’re representing the state.

Aadi Patel, a Junior base guitar player at Lakeside, said: “It’s such a big opportunity, especially knowing that we’re the school that gets it after any other school in Georgia is really awe-striking. It’s pretty cool.”

Best said sending more than 179 people more than 4,000 miles away won’t be easy and they need the community’s help.

“We are looking at this trip costing somewhere in the ballpark of $600,000. But we also want to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to as many other kids as we can,” said Best.

It’s so they can learn about a historic moment from something other than books.

“I think that’s gonna be one of the really wonderful things about this trip is for them to, to move from it being just a concept to them to something that’s very, very real,” said Best.

They will have several fundraisers throughout the year to help them raise money.

If you’re interested in supporting their effort and reading more about their trip, you can visit the Lakeside High School Band website.

