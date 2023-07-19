Submit Photos/Videos
Harlem firefighters help deliver healthy baby boy

By Jada Walker
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When firefighters hear buzz, they never know what’s on the other side.

“I started having some contractions,” said Loren Ansile.

It was Ansile’s fourth baby, so she knew the ropes and thought everything was going to be fine.

“I knew that I was early into labor, but I didn’t know I was that far in labor,” said Ansile.

However, Ansile’s water broke sooner than she expected, and she told her husband and mother-in-law it was time they went to the hospital.

“We got to the end of the road, and my mother-in-law was like, ‘Nope, we got to turn around; we have to get back.’”

Ansile’s mother-in-law called 911 because she knew they would not make it to the hospital in time.

“The firefighters got there pretty quick,” said Ansile.

Danny Rollins, a firefighter, said “The call went out as possible labor in progress, so I responded.”

Running into a fire? No problem for Rollins, but delivering his first baby is a different story.

“Anytime you hear labor in progress, you get a little nervous,” said Rollins.

It may have been his first delivery, but when Rollins arrived at the scene, he knew Ansile was not going to make it to the hospital.

Ansile said: “My mom caught the head, and then one of the firefighters tag teamed with her, and he delivered the rest of the baby.

Rollins is an eight-year volunteer firefighter, and it’s a story he won’t forget.

“It’s good to turn the page a little bit and hear the feel-good stories and be a part of something like that,” said Rollins.

Nicholas is a healthy boy who will turn two weeks old on Thursday.

Ansile said she is grateful the fire department was able to help her.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

