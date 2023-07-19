Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hazy, hot, and humid the next few days. Isolated showers and storms through Friday. Not as hot this weekend.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying warm with lows remaining in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Staying hot today with morning temperatures in the 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values could get to 104+ in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday at any point during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Not as hot this weekend as our next front moves into the region and knocks down the heat. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms are possible Saturday and isolated storms will be possible Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

