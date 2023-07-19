CSRA back-to-school events for the upcoming school year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With students and families preparing to return to school, there is plenty to get ready for.

Here is a list of upcoming school drives in the CSRA:

July 22

Successteam is giving away 1,500 bookbags at Aiken Technical College from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Allendale Back-to-School Bash is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Allendale-Fairfax High School football stadium.

Have some fun and sun at Washington County Recreation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Edgefield County will have a school supply drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Herlong Ford.

Fit 4 School volunteers will give school supplies, health screenings and haircuts to 1,000 Aiken County students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Family Y on Trolley Line Road

Augusta Worship Center is hosting a backpack giveaway at 10 a.m. at 3840 Mike Padgett Highway. The church will give away 250 backpacks to children living in the Goshen Neighborhood of South Augusta.

There’s a back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Hub and the community partners including the Augusta University Literacy Center.

July 23

Stuff The Bus Back-To-School Drive at SRP Park. Fans that bring school supplies will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog and be entered to win an Apple TV courtesy of WOW! as well as a game-worn jersey to be given away at the game. Fans not attending the game can drop off donations in advance at the box office. All donations will benefit the United Way of the CSRA.

July 25

Warren County Back-to-School Bash from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hillvue Heights Church.

July 28

Grovetown Back-to-School Bash is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Their goal is to not only pass out school supplies and free haircuts but also give out shoes.

July 29

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., DJ King Kong ENT will give away 300 backpacks to children from grades K-12 at Bernie Ward Community Center in Augusta.

Commissioner Francine Scott will host a back-to-school event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at May Park Community Center. It’s open to all students.

CSRA Mega Back to School Giveaway will have 5,000 bookbags for K-12 students at Good Shepherd Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 5

Fit 4 School will provide free school supplies and haircuts to students from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the James Brown Arena.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.