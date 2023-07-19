Augusta 4-vehicle crash blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Patrol says a 12-year-old driver caused a four-car accident that sent one person to a hospital.
Authorities say at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident with injuries at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Milledgeville Road.
The Georgia State Patrol said a green 1998 stolen Honda Civic was traveling south on Olive Road, driven by a 12-year-old.
The 12-year-old ran a red light at its intersection with Martin Luther King, causing a crash involving three other vehicles that were not at fault, according to GSP.
Although local authorities said one person was taken to a hospital, GSP reported no injuries.
