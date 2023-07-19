Aiken County schools introduce new ESL curriculum

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the pandemic, the number of students taking English as a second language dropped considerably.

But now, Aiken County says they’ve seen a resurgence, along with a lot of learning gaps to overcome.

ESL teacher Martha Ramirez took English as a second language in Aiken County as a student, and now, she’s teaching the class.

“Seeing the kids’ faces light up when you tell them, ‘oh, I speak Spanish,’ or in Spanish, their eyes just widen up and they’re like, someone here is like me, like, I can get help,” said Ramirez.

This year, Aiken County schools are introducing a new K-12 curriculum for students who speak English as a second language.

“It allows us to have a consistent curriculum instead of one specifically for our elementary students, and then one for our middle school students and then one for our high school students,” said Elisabeth Hardy, the Aiken County multilingual learner coordinator. “This is one that will be continuous for all of our students.”

ESL teachers are trained to help students learn English and to help their teachers know how to instruct them.

“Students all have an individualized plan that gives them the accommodations and the modifications that are specialized to them,” said Hardy.

Ramirez knows the struggles of being an ESL student firsthand, and she hopes that she will be able to use this new curriculum to help her students.

“It was definitely different growing up; I didn’t have as many ESOL peers,” said Ramirez. “Now, having a group of kids and seeing that they’re all together and they know that they’re not the only one, and having a teacher that’s also like them, it’s a great feeling because they see a familiar face and a familiar person.”

Hardy says that though enrollment was high for ESL students in 2018, those numbers dropped through the pandemic. However, ESL student enrollment is back up, and Hardy hopes that this new curriculum will help to get students up to speed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.