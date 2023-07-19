Submit Photos/Videos
4 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing; jackpot now at $720M

premio mayor de mega millions
Four lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.(Mega Millions/MGN Online)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday’s drawing, but four lucky Georgians won $10,000 each by matching four white ball numbers and the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers for July 18 are 19, 22, 31, 37, 54, and the Mega Ball is 18.

The new jackpot is Mega Millions’ fifth largest, the lottery said in a news release. The next drawing will be Friday, July 21.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

