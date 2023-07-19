3 charged after disappearance of Graniteville man

WINDSOR, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After human remains were found in Windsor, three men were arrested and charged with destruction, desecration or removal of human remains, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains were found in a shallow grave near the 300 block of Wendy Lane around 2:27 p.m. Friday.

According to Aiken County Detention Center records, Thomas Guinn, 30, of the 3000 block of Stuckey Loop, Donald Britton, 51, and Cody Wooten, 37, both of the 100 block of Britton Road, all face charges in connection to the removal of human remains.

The identity of the remains hasn’t been released.

However, the family of John Thomas Belote, 39, fears they’re his remains.

According to an arrest warrant, investigators believe Guinn and Britton with the help of two other people removed the remains of an unidentified person.

The warrant states Guinn and Britton moved the remains from an unmarked shallow grave at 916 Windsor Road to a similar grave at 379 Wendy Lane.

Wooten was not named on the arrest warrant for Guinn and Britton. We’ve requested Wooten’s arrest warrant.

The first shallow grave is around two minutes away from Britton Road and the second location is around a 10-minute drive.

As the remains were being moved, they were torn into two pieces and treated in a “disrespectful manner,” according to authorities.

Belote’s family says he was last seen June 28 around the Windsor and Graniteville area.

According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Belote’s daughter reported him missing June 30.

According to her report, when she last spoke to her father, he told her he got into an argument with Britton. Belote allegedly told other friends and family members he was either going to see his ex-girlfriend or meet the ex-girlfriend’s father, Britton, in Windsor.

Since that conversation, the family has not heard from Belote, according to the daughter.

Britton was arrested July 12 on drug and gun-related charges.

The charge regarding the remains was added Monday, according to inmate bookings. He remains in jail without bond.

Guinn was granted a $15,000 bond at a hearing Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Wooten was granted a $10,000 personal recognizance bond after being arrested Tuesday.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says the Aiken County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the remains when the investigation into the identity is complete.

