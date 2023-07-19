Submit Photos/Videos
1 rider dies after motorcycle crash in Aiken County

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(SCHP)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a delayed fatal collision that happened on Sunday.

According to troopers, around 4:05 p.m., two motorcycles were involved in the crash near Toy Road, five miles north of Wagener.

MORE | Augusta 4-vehicle crash blamed on 12-year-old driving a stolen car

A 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were both traveling south when the 2015 motorcycle collided with the 2007 motorcycle, according to officials.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the second rider was transported to Prisma Health, where they later died.

The rider of the 2007 was not injured.

We’ve reached out to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office for more information.

