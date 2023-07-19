1 injured after 4 car accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a four car accident that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident with injuries located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Milledgeville Road.

One man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials say.

The investigation has been turned over to Georgia State Patrol, according to authorities.

We are learning more about the investigation.

