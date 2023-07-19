1 injured after 4 car accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a four car accident that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Authorities say on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident with injuries located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Milledgeville Road.
One man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials say.
The investigation has been turned over to Georgia State Patrol, according to authorities.
We are learning more about the investigation.
