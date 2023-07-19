Submit Photos/Videos
1 injured after 4 car accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

GSP cruiser
GSP cruiser(Georgia State Patrol)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a four car accident that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Authorities say on Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident with injuries located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Milledgeville Road.

MORE | 1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens retirement community

One man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials say.

The investigation has been turned over to Georgia State Patrol, according to authorities.

We are learning more about the investigation.

