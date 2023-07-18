Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

What the Tech: What’s Amazon’s return policy?

Amazon shoppers need to keep an eye on how many items they return.
Amazon shoppers need to keep an eye on how many items they return.(WRDW)
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Did you pull the trigger on an Amazon Prime lightning deal?

Before you return it for a refund, you may want to reconsider. Returning too many items could cause you to be banned from shopping at Amazon.

The National Retail Federation says merchandise returns are costing retailers over $800 billion, and that number increases every year. Some retail industry experts predict some companies may be forced to change their ‘free return’ policies.

If you buy things from Amazon, you’ve probably returned things to Amazon. It’s easy to do, and if you’re a Prime member, it’s free.

MORE | What the Tech: Should you download the new iPhone update?

Most of the time.

But those free returns cost Amazon billions of dollars a year, and returning things too frequently could cost you a membership. Returning items requires you to click the order, and choose the item you want to return.

You’ll be asked for a reason, none of which is “I changed my mind”. Then, print out a shipping label and box it up. Or share a QR code at a UPS, Staples, or Kohl’s store for a free return. The item shouldn’t even be in a box.

It’s trickier if you buy something from a third-party seller who shipped the item. Those retailers who sell on Amazon have their own return policy.

You may be able to get a refund within 30 days, but you may have to pay for shipping.

On one $10 item we purchased from a third-party seller on Amazon, it cost us $6 to return it. Some things can’t be returned.

MORE | What the Tech: How to avoid texting scams during sale events

According to Amazon’s policy, items missing a UPC Code, software programs, some jewelry, health items, and live insects.

Yes, Amazon sells live worms, crickets, ladybugs, and cockroaches. You’re stuck with those. The National Retail Federation says last year, retailers lost $816 billion dollars in sales because of returns.

And on average, retailers expect about 18% of merchandise will be returned for one reason or another. Amazon shoppers need to keep an eye on how many items they return.

Amazon keeps track and if you return 5-10 items a month, or more than 10% of what you order, for no good reason, you might get a warning from Amazon that if you continue returning items, your account will be suspended or you’ll even be banned from Amazon.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on Wednesday arounf 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal...
Aiken runaway 15-year-old found safe at Georgia home
From left: Lucky Wallis Turner and the Graniteville bank robber.
Wigged bandit apologizes ahead of Aiken County bank heist

Latest News

Georgia voting sticker
Georgia elections chief working to update voter lists
The Peach Cobbler Factory
Peach Cobbler Factory opening soon in Augusta
Swainsboro-Emanuel County Development Authority.
Grant to pay for sewer upgrades at Emanuel County industrial park
First Lady Jill Biden makes historic visit to Bethel
First lady visiting Augusta today as part of economic tour