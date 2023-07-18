Trump fails again to quash Ga. special grand jury report

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by former President Donald Trump’s attorneys to quash a Fulton County special grand jury report into his alleged 2020 election interference.

The court issued the five-page opinion late Monday afternoon, saying the nation’s 45th president had not demonstrated the “extraordinary circumstances” that would require their intervention.

Last week, Trump’s attorneys also asked the Georgia Supreme Court and the Fulton County Superior Court to block further investigation from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The state’s high court also dismissed that request on Monday.

Earlier this year, according to Fulton County Superior Court filings, Trump’s attorneys made the same requests.

Last Tuesday, a grand jury was seated in Atlanta that is likely considering whether criminal charges are appropriate for Trump or his Republican allies for alleged efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 narrow election loss in Georgia.

Last year, Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

The state Supreme Court noted in its five-page ruling Monday that Trump has a similar petition pending in Fulton County Superior Court. The justices unanimously declined to overstep the lower court, writing that Trump “makes no showing that he has been prevented fair access to the ordinary channels.”

Regarding Trump’s attempt to block the prosecutors, the justices said his legal filing lacked “the facts or the law necessary to mandate Willis’s disqualification by this Court at this time on this record.”

A spokesperson for Willis declined to comment. Trump attorney Drew Findling did not immediately respond to phone and text messages seeking comment.

Trump’s legal team previously acknowledged that the dual filings were unusual, but said they were necessary given the tight time frame. Two new regular grand juries were seated last week, and one is likely to hear the case.

Trump’s attorneys made similar requests in a previous filing in March in Fulton County Superior Court. They asked Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, to step aside and let another judge hear the Trump team’s claims. McBurney kept the case and has yet to rule.

In their legal petition to the state Supreme Court, Trump’s lawyers argued they were “stranded between the Supervising Judge’s protracted passivity and the District Attorney’s looming indictment” with no choice other than to ask the high court to intervene.

Willis opened her investigation shortly after Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 and suggested the state’s top elections official could help him “find” the votes needed to overturn his election loss in the state.

The special grand jury, which did not have the power to issue indictments, was seated last May and dissolved in January after hearing from 75 witnesses and submitting a report with recommendations for Willis. Though most of that report remains under wraps for now, the panel’s foreperson has said without naming names that the special grand jury recommended charging multiple people.

In an April 24 letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation; she also notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

Willis also has notified Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

Fulton County deputies were in Miami last month as Trump appeared in federal court in his latest round of legal challenges.

The deputies were there to observe how local law enforcement authorities were preparing before, during and after Trump’s arraignment, when he became the first ex-president in history to be criminally charged by the federal government he once oversaw.

