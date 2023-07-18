Submit Photos/Videos
Peach Cobbler Factory opening soon in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dessert and sweet store the Peach Cobbler Factory plans to open a location in Augusta.

The company’s website doesn’t list an address opening date, but says an Augusta location is opening soon.

The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville and offers a family-style dessert shop with old-fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls, banana pudding, peachy tea and cold-brew coffee.

