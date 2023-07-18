Orangeburg Department of Public Safety search for missing 17-year-old
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 17-year-old.
Antwon Carmichael was last seen around Berry Street.
He is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and shoulder length dreads with 3 orange dreads in back.
If anyone has any information on Carmichael, please contact the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.
