Local twins qualify for second round of Drive, Chip, and Putt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals take place at Augusta National on the Sunday before the start of the Masters.

A dynamic duo from Augusta is one step closer to qualifying.

Sadie and Addie Muns are 10-year-old twins from Augusta. Both of them made it to the second round of the Drive, Chip, and Putt qualifiers.

“It’s fun when I spend these moments with my family, going to these tournaments and I get to spend time with them. When I’m at the course at Westlake, I get to spend time with my dad and Sadie. We get to play and have fun together,” said Addie.

“And after tournaments, we talk about our round together and it’s really fun, and we talk about all the things we did right and wrong,” said Sadie.

Their passion for the game came from a youth clinic at Westlake. The passion turned into love, which evolved into a healthy competition between two siblings.

“I have someone to play with when I’m playing golf and it’s really fun because we can learn from each other,” said Sadie.

Addie said: “Sometimes we might be really close together when we hit our drives because we can hit it the same, and it’s really fun when we’re together and playing in tournaments too.”

Nicole Muns, Sadie and Addie’s mom, said: “A lot of the men on the course will say, who’s going to win today, and both of them say I am. So, they both have a very healthy competitive spirit, but at the same time they have a good sportsmanship attitude towards each other.”

Nicole says they are out on the course, every chance they get.

“I think of the 4th of July it was like 100 degrees. They said, ‘Can we go play?’, and I said, ‘No, I’ve taken you so many times. It’s too hot right now,’” said Nicole.

Competitions like the Drive, Chip, and Putt can be fierce. So, it’s important to the Muns to never forget that having fun is the most important thing.

“Instead of saying play well or good luck, we’ve been saying have fun, as they head out to these competitions, and to Drive, Chip, and Putt. The experience and the character building are most important to our family,” said Nicole.

If Sadie and Addie keep having fun while driving, chipping, and putting, the sky’s the limit.

Sadie said: “It would be fun one day to play in ANWA, or one day to play at the national finals.”

It’s not often you see a pair of twins where one is a righty and the other is a lefty.

Sadie won her division of the local qualifier at Champions Retreat a few weeks ago, and her sub-regional qualifier will be in Savannah on July 30.

Addie will play in a different sub-regional in Columbia on Augusta 26.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.