Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

At least 27 bodies found in clandestine graves in Mexico

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por...
The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas,” whose main goal is to search for missing people.(Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REYNOSA, Mexico (CNN) - The remains of at least 27 bodies have been discovered in clandestine graves in Mexico.

The bodies were found in the northeast city of Reynosa by a group called “Colectivo Amor por los Desaparecidos en Tamaulipas,” whose main goal is to search for missing people.

The remains were found across 20 graves within the last four days, Edith González, one of the members of the search group, said. However, she did not disclose more details about what or who led them to the location of the bodies.

The Tamaulipas Attorney General´s Office confirmed to CNN that they are investigating these findings and working in the area, but since it is an active situation, they said they cannot comment on the details of it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on Wednesday arounf 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal...
Aiken runaway 15-year-old found safe at Georgia home
Lucky Wallis Turner
Suspect arrested in Aiken County bank heist by wigged man

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump
Trump fails again to quash Ga. special grand jury report
The United Staes team, including Bill May, front left, compete in the team acrobatic of...
Men to compete in artistic swimming at Olympics for first time
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los...
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
LNL: Trump says he's received Justice Department letter saying he's a 'target' of probe into efforts to undo 2020 election - clipped version
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election