July 4 celebrators’ gunfire sends bullets into local family’s home

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local family had a close call on the night of July Fourth – one that’s made them speak out about the dangers of celebratory gunfire.

When many people think about shooting a gun into the air, they think it’s harmless.

But what goes up must come down, and not always in a straight line.

A mom and her husband had been out celebrating with family and their two children under the age of 5.

They returned home from the fireworks it was around 10 p.m.

Then once they got in bed, there was a loud sound at 11, almost as If something was falling.

She got up, checked on both kids, couldn’t find anything and went to sleep.

The next day was business as usual until she found a bullet hole in the wall in the children’s playroom.

Then her husband found a bullet hole coming through the home, then two more holes elsewhere in the house.

One of the bullets passed where one of the kid’s play sets had been standing, and one of the bullets stopped in the wall of the closet, just feet away from their son’s bedroom.

GUNFIRE DANGERS:

A bullet fired nearly vertically will lose the most speed when it comes down, but it can still cause deaths or injuries. Even more dangerous are bullets fired at different angles. Those angles can travel much faster and are less likely to have a tumbling motion like bullets falling straight down.

The realization of what could have happened still keeps Rubi up at night weeks later.

For the family, the bullet holes serve as a permanent reminder to speak out about the dangers of reckless gunfire.

Under Georgia law, it’s illegal for anyone without legal jurisdiction to shoot a gun within 50 yards of a public highway.

The only exceptions are:

An indoor or outdoor sport shooting range.

Facilities used for firearm or hunting safety courses sponsored by a unit of government, nonprofit corporation, or commercial enterprise.

The business location of any person, firm, retail dealer, wholesale dealer, pawnbroker, or corporation licensed as a firearm dealer.

For this family, none of this applied.

