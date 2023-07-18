Grant to pay for industrial park sewer upgrades in Emanuel County

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Upgrades to Emanuel County’s I-16 Industrial Park are coming.

The sewer infrastructure improvements will boost capacity at the Industrial Park to support a new logging manufacturing plant and other local businesses.

According to the U.S. Economic Development Authority and local partners, the $1.2 million federal grant, which will be matched with $767,320 in state and local funds, is expected to create 100 local jobs.

Less than 90 minutes by Interstate I-16 to the port of Savannah and two hours from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Emanuel Interstate 16 Industrial Park has 570 acres of buildable sites and is ideal for international trade.

The two large western lots have potential CSX/Norfolk Southern rail access. Emanuel County’s status as a “Tier 1″ county equates to maximum state incentives for manufacturers or warehouse operations locating here.

“Emanuel County families and businesses deserve world-class water infrastructure. Senator Reverend Warnock and I are delivering upgrades to Emanuel County to support economic development at the I-16 Industrial Park and attract more jobs and investment to the region,” Ossoff said.

Warnock said: “Senator Ossoff and I remain committed to fighting for Georgians in every corner of our state, and that is especially true for our rural communities that are in critical need of robust economic development,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “That is why I was proud to work together to champion Emanuel County’s efforts and help secure this public health and infrastructure investment, which will create good-paying jobs and spur the local Swainsboro economy, and I will keep working to direct more federal resources to rural Georgia.”

