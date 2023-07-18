Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia State Patrol cruiser can win ‘Best Looking Cruiser’

GSP cruiser
GSP cruiser(Georgia State Patrol)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You’ve seen them all around Georgia, patrolling the peach state’s busy highways.

Now, Georgia State Patrol is asking for your vote in the 2023 Best Looking Cruiser contest.

The friendly calendar competition encourages state law enforcement agencies around the country to submit a photo of their cruiser. Members of the public can then come together to decide which state has the best one.

Whoever garners the most votes receives the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and gets their cruiser photo printed onto the cover of the American Association of State Troopers’ America’s Best Looking Cruisers” wall calendar.

Last year, Georgia State Patrol came in 4th place, but this year, they’re going for number one.

If you want to cast your vote, click here.

Voting ends Monday, July 31 at noon.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Jeremy Crawford
Man accused of attempted murder in Aiken County shooting
A car slammed into the Vintage Gardens retirement home in Edgefield County.
1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens retirement community
First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.
First lady visits Augusta as part of economic tour
The Peach Cobbler Factory
Peach Cobbler Factory opening soon in Augusta

Latest News

Highland Springs Middle School may not be ready in time for the new school year.
Parents still don’t know if N. Augusta school will be ready in time
Since they’re stickers, you can apply them to anything you want to keep track of.
What the Tech: Use QR code stickers for organization
3 charged after disappearance of Graniteville man
Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for...
Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Judge refuses to toss lawsuits over Georgia voting districts