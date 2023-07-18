Georgia has nation’s 3rd highest average student loan debt, study says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Student loans are set to resume on Sept. 1 after being frozen for three years — but some states will be affected more than others.

More than 1.6 million Georgia residents carry $65 billion in total student loan debt, according to a study from small business digital resource Chamber of Commerce. The average borrower owes nearly $40,500. That’s the third-highest number in the nation, the study said.

Borrowers in Georgia also tend to be older. Student loan debtors between the ages of 50-61 owe an average of about $56,000, the highest of any other age group in the state, according to the study.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: In Atlanta, Education Secretary Cardona hints at more student loan debt relief

Across the country, 43.6 million Americans have a collective student loan debt of $1.64 trillion. About 70% owe $10,000 or more, while 25% owe $40,000 or more, the study said.

In terms of average student loan debt, Georgia lags behind the District of Columbia and Maryland, which respectively have $54,856 and $42,666. The state with the lowest average student loan debt is Louisiana with $33,619.

Last Friday, the Biden Administration announced it will wipe $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers — including nearly 39,000 Georgians, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Education. Qualifying borrowers had to make consistent monthly payments for 20-25 years.

At a panel discussion in Decatur on Monday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that more debt relief may be in the works.

“Clearly, we’re not done fighting for the borrowers,” Cardona said. “We’re not done fighting for accessible higher education, and that’s something we’re going to be committed to.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.