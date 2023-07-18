Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia has nation’s 3rd highest average student loan debt, study says

“Clearly, we’re not done fighting for the borrowers,” he said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Student loans are set to resume on Sept. 1 after being frozen for three years — but some states will be affected more than others.

More than 1.6 million Georgia residents carry $65 billion in total student loan debt, according to a study from small business digital resource Chamber of Commerce. The average borrower owes nearly $40,500. That’s the third-highest number in the nation, the study said.

Borrowers in Georgia also tend to be older. Student loan debtors between the ages of 50-61 owe an average of about $56,000, the highest of any other age group in the state, according to the study.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: In Atlanta, Education Secretary Cardona hints at more student loan debt relief

Across the country, 43.6 million Americans have a collective student loan debt of $1.64 trillion. About 70% owe $10,000 or more, while 25% owe $40,000 or more, the study said.

In terms of average student loan debt, Georgia lags behind the District of Columbia and Maryland, which respectively have $54,856 and $42,666. The state with the lowest average student loan debt is Louisiana with $33,619.

Last Friday, the Biden Administration announced it will wipe $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers — including nearly 39,000 Georgians, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Education. Qualifying borrowers had to make consistent monthly payments for 20-25 years.

At a panel discussion in Decatur on Monday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said that more debt relief may be in the works.

“Clearly, we’re not done fighting for the borrowers,” Cardona said. “We’re not done fighting for accessible higher education, and that’s something we’re going to be committed to.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Jeremy Crawford
Man accused of attempted murder in Aiken County shooting
A car slammed into the Vintage Gardens retirement home in Edgefield County.
1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens retirement community
First lady Jill Biden visits Augusta Technical College on July 18, 2023.
First lady visits Augusta as part of economic tour
The Peach Cobbler Factory
Peach Cobbler Factory opening soon in Augusta

Latest News

Highland Springs Middle School may not be ready in time for the new school year.
Parents still don’t know if N. Augusta school will be ready in time
Since they’re stickers, you can apply them to anything you want to keep track of.
What the Tech: Use QR code stickers for organization
3 charged after disappearance of Graniteville man
Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for...
Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Judge refuses to toss lawsuits over Georgia voting districts