Georgia elections chief working to update voter lists

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing routine and legally required updates to state voter records as part of the maintenance process.

State and federal laws require Georgia election officials to properly maintain voter registration records, which commonly includes proactive measures when a lawful voter has died or moved to a different address.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Georgia law specifically provides for the removal of voter registration records that have been in an “inactive” status for two general elections and have failed to update their records within that time.

191,473 voter records previously placed into “inactive status” based on returned mail or from the national change of address list will now be removed from the voter rolls if no response is received to a mailed notice.

Voters who receive these notices and wish to remain on Georgia’s voter rolls should contact their county voter registration office within 30 days of receipt of the mailed notice to update their voter registration information and remain on the voter rolls.

“Georgia’s voter rolls are the cleanest in the nation, and list maintenance efforts like this ensures the integrity of our elections,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Georgians can check their voter registration status at any time at mvp.sos.ga.gov, where they can submit a change to their registration or update their contact information. Georgians can also register to vote in person, by mail, at the Department of Driver Services, or through Online Voter Registration.

Georgia will continue to conduct list maintenance throughout this year in preparation for the 2024 election cycle, which will include list maintenance activities available through the Electronic Registration Information System . Already this year, there have been 75,676 records canceled due to death or an out of state move.

Click here for the current list.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.