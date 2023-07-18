Submit Photos/Videos
First lady visiting Augusta today as part of economic tour

Sen. Jon Ossoff held a news conference in downtown Augusta to brief local leaders on new resources he says he’s delivering money to Head Start programs.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First lady Jill Biden will visit Augusta on Tuesday.

She and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will meet with local officials and key stakeholders leading the Investing in America Workforce Hub in Augusta.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • Will Rioux will be at first lady Jill Biden’s speaking engagement today in Augusta. Look for a live stream here on WRDW.com and updates all day on News 12.

It’s part of a tour meant to highlight President Joe Biden’s economic policies are delivering investments and jobs to communities across the country. The first lady and education secretary will be joined by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk.

The remarks will get underway around 1 p.m.

In May, the Biden-Harris administration named Augusta as one of five U.S. workforce hubs.

The workforce hub designation – intended to enhance training for good-paying jobs – is part of the Biden administration’s “Investing in America” agenda. The focus is jobs created by the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

MORE | Ossoff announces $15M to help fund CSRA Head Start

