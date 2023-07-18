Submit Photos/Videos
Final decision due today on Parker’s Kitchen in Columbia County

By Nick Viland
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Neighbors in Columbia County are rallying against plans for a Parker’s Kitchen.

The company had its eye on another location in the CSRA, but neighbors convinced the Columbia County Planning Commission to vote against it two weeks ago.

Now the neighbors are hoping the Columbia County Council will make the same decision at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.

DEVELOPING STORY:

  • We’ll be at the Columbia County Council meeting to learn what officials decide about plans for a new Parker’s Kitchen. Watch for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

The gas station looked to move in on South Belair Road, in front of a neighborhood.

The plan shows a connection from the neighborhood into the store, putting fears into the dozens of neighbors.

Developers say the connection was required by the Georgia Department of Transportation and would be open to trying to get it removed from the plan.

Even with this last attempt, planning commissions voted unanimously against the plan.

Another location that was approved looks to be at Lewiston Road and Columbia Road near Grovetown. It’s an intersection that sees more than 14,000 drivers daily according to a county traffic count.

In Aiken, neighbors rejected the location of another Parker’s Kitchen location on June 12.

But Augusta residents seem to have no problem so far with the company’s plans to open a store at Windsor Spring and Tobacco roads in 2024.

In addition to regular convenience store offerings, the chain is known for its hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and electronic kiosk ordering.

