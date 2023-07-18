Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Fast-food restaurant worker accused of serving fries from trash to customers

The Union Police Department said the assistant manager of a Burger King was arrested after she served dirty fries to customers.
By Alvieann Chandler and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Union Police Department said the assistant manager of a Burger King was arrested after she served dirty fries to customers.

Officers said 39-year-old Jaime Christine Major took fries from the trash and put them in the fry dump where freshly cooked fries were placed on top.

According to police, on July 9, officers were called to the restaurant in reference to a disturbance.

Once on scene, officers heard two women arguing with the staff, making threats and using profanity. Police said an officer asked the women to calm down, but they were still being loud and boisterous.

The officer then arrested the women on disorderly conduct charges.

Two days later on July 11, police received a complaint from headquarters with accusations being made that fries were thrown into a trashcan and then served to customers.

Major was then arrested and charged with malicious tampering with human food.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on Wednesday arounf 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal...
Aiken runaway 15-year-old found safe at Georgia home
From left: Lucky Wallis Turner and the Graniteville bank robber.
Wigged bandit apologizes ahead of Aiken County bank heist

Latest News

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a...
Trump’s classified documents case set for first pretrial conference hearing before Judge Cannon
FILE - President Joe Biden and Israel's President Isaac Herzog talk during a meeting in the...
Israel’s Herzog tells Biden Israel’s democracy remains sound amid US concerns over judicial overhaul
A car slammed into the Vintage Gardens retirement home in Edgefield County.
1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens retirement community
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive
Pickup slams into Vintage Gardens retirement community