Deputies continue homeless crackdown near I-20, Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies were out Tuesday trying to keep homeless people from congregating in areas near Interstate 20 and Washington Road.

A week ago, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office met with business owners in a bid to get permission to act on the owners’ behalf by proactively moving homeless people and their belongings out of places where they have no business.

Close to 25 businesses have agreed, according to a list obtained by News 12.

Homeless people aren’t new to the intersection – possibly one of Auguista’s busiest – but the neighborhood has gained attention from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as a source of possible crime.

Deputies started the operation Monday, and some business owners are relieved.

The owner of 2 Boys Pizza and Grill says the matter has destroyed his good food reviews.

“They like to stay in the front in here, and sleep in the front of my door to my business. It’s too much. I’m serious, man. It’s too much,” Magdy Faltaous said.

“My customers is scared to come to us now. I feel sorry for them, but nobody feels sorry for me, for my business.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t comment.

“At this time, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will not have comment on the homeless initiative for a few weeks in order to gather intel on its effectiveness,” said a spokesman for the agency

