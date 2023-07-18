Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Hot high temperatures in the upper 90s through Friday. Low storm chances next few days.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will remain partly cloudy this evening then turn mostly clear overnight. Overnight lows will drop to near 70 by early Tuesday. Winds will be calm overnight.

Hot day expected Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and feel like temperatures over 100. Mostly dry Tuesday with storm chances 10% or less for most of the CSRA. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Staying hot Wednesday with morning temperatures in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values could get to 105+ in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs remaining in the upper 90s.

Not as hot this weekend with afternoon highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. A few storms are possible this weekend. Keep it here for updates during the week.

