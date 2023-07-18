Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking to stay dry this evening into tonight for most of the CSRA. Staying warm tonight with overnight lows remaining in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Staying hot Wednesday with morning temperatures in the 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values could get to 104+ in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday at any point during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Not as hot this weekend as our next front moves into the region and knocks down the heat. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms are possible Saturday and isolated storms will be possible Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

A few showers and storms possible over the next 3 days. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. (WRDW)

