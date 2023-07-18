Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Hazy, hot, and humid the next few days. Isolated showers and storms through Friday. Not as hot this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking to stay dry this evening into tonight for most of the CSRA. Staying warm tonight with overnight lows remaining in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the south.

Staying hot Wednesday with morning temperatures in the 70s and afternoon highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values could get to 104+ in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible Wednesday at any point during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 mph.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs remaining in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will be steady out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Not as hot this weekend as our next front moves into the region and knocks down the heat. Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms are possible Saturday and isolated storms will be possible Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

A few showers and storms possible over the next 3 days. Isolated strong to severe storms will...
A few showers and storms possible over the next 3 days. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible.(WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Name released for 20-year-old shot dead in Aiken County
Latarcha K. Wilson
Bamberg County jail chief quits after drawing fire over racial slur
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Shots fired at south Augusta store where 2 have been killed
Aiden Canatser, 15, was last seen on Wednesday arounf 6:45 a.m. on the 600 block of Cardinal...
Aiken runaway 15-year-old found safe at Georgia home
From left: Lucky Wallis Turner and the Graniteville bank robber.
Wigged bandit apologizes ahead of Aiken County bank heist

Latest News

Greenjackets Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Heat Index Outlook
Highs Near 100° Mid-Week
HOT HOT HOT - Highs in the upper 90s through Friday afternoon. Storms chance remain low through...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
HOT HOT HOT - Highs in the upper 90s through Friday afternoon. Storms chance remain low through...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast