1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens retirement community
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a pickup smalled into the Vintage Gardens retirement community.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Road and Murrah Road Extension in Edgefield County just outside North Augusta.
The truck went completely inside the building.
A broken white wooden fence shows where the pickup went off the road, traveled through the grass for a long distance and plowed into a one-story building.
At 2:10 p.m., crews were pulling out a stretcher with the body on it. It was unclear whether the victim was from the pickup or had been in the building.
Around 2:20, crews were starting to pull the pickup out of the building. Four law enforcement vehicles and two firetrucks remained at the scene.
Sweetwater Road had reopened.
