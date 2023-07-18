Submit Photos/Videos
1 killed when pickup slams into Vintage Gardens retirement community

This was the scene after a pickup slammed into a building at the Vintage Gardens retirement community.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least one person was killed Tuesday afternoon when a pickup smalled into the Vintage Gardens retirement community.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at Sweetwater Road and Murrah Road Extension in Edgefield County just outside North Augusta.

The truck went completely inside the building.

A broken white wooden fence shows where the pickup went off the road, traveled through the grass for a long distance and plowed into a one-story building.

At 2:10 p.m., crews were pulling out a stretcher with the body on it. It was unclear whether the victim was from the pickup or had been in the building.

Around 2:20, crews were starting to pull the pickup out of the building. Four law enforcement vehicles and two firetrucks remained at the scene.

Sweetwater Road had reopened.

