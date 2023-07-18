Submit Photos/Videos
Shepeard to host blood drive for deputy shot downtown Augusta

Shepeard, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Mercer’s family are asking for the...
Shepeard, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Mercer’s family are asking for the public’s support.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive to support the Richmond County deputy that was shot in the line of duty on July 8.

Deputy Kenneth Mercer is continuing his journey of recovery after an exchange of gunfire with the homeless suspect and deputies.

The drive will be on July 21 at the Augusta Municipal Building, 535 Telfair Street, inside the Linda Beazley Room from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Please consider being a blood donor to immediately replenish the units used to save the life of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kenneth Mercer, the victim of a senseless shooting. More importantly, donate today and as often as you can to benefit all those in need of lifesaving blood,” said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Shepeard, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Mercer’s family are asking for the public’s support.

“I’m very grateful to those who donated blood before they knew Deputy Mercer was going to need it. Because of them, that lifesaving blood was available at the hospital when it was needed most,” said Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel.

A financial donation on behalf of each donor will go towards Mercer’s recovery, according to Shepeard officials.

Click HERE to make an appointment. Donors can also visit any Shepeard blood drive and ask to credit their donation to Mercer’s account.

CSRA community members are also hosting a benefit ride on July 30 where organizers say the proceeds will benefit Mercer. The ride is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

