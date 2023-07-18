Augusta Commission faces late meeting, full agenda today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission has a lot of ground to cover Tuesday in a meeting that’s being held later than normal because of the first lady’s visit to the community.

Jill Biden visited Augusta Technical College , and Mayor Garnett Johnson was one of her hosts. Due to the visit, the commission meeting was rescheduled for 3:30 p.m. at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building on Telfair Street.

Some of the commission’s committee meetings last week had to be called off due to lack of a quorum, so those items were sent before the full commission, leaving Tuesday’s agenda packed.

Among the top items are a plan by Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse to cut back on $10 million worth of spending in seven different Augusta operations to avoid raising property taxes . Much of the plan involves outsourcing, reconfiguring employee benefits, controlling hiring and cutting duplication.

The commission also will take up a request from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for Suz Lounge on Deans Bridge Road to be put on probation for its business, dance and alcohol licenses. Deputies cite an incident at 4:30 a.m. May 12 when a female patron rammed cars, shots were fired, and eventually someone was killed .

Also on the agenda

Approval of a concept plan for Big Oak Park and continue with the preliminary and final design process.

Discussion of park equipment at Eastview Park.

An update on relocating the Augusta Rowing Club from the Augusta Boathouse, which was damaged and became infested with mold after a water pipe broke in a winter freeze.

An update regarding Christmas decorations for south Augusta, specifically Tobacco Road.

A recommendation for a funding request for the Junior Achievement Discovery Center to be shared by the Richmond County and Columbia County school districts.

A presentation by Richard Jones regarding the train bridge over Olive Road. The notoriously low railroad overpass is struck multiple times a year by box trucks that won’t fit underneath it.

request for Richmond County Chief Tax Appraiser Scott Rountree to speak about why there’s such an increase in property taxes this year.

Motions to accept several public safety grants.

