Augusta Canal offers free boat rides to teachers during July

Augusta Canal gives teachers free rides
Augusta Canal gives teachers free rides
By Maria Sellers
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For teachers and their families who are looking for something fun to do before heading back to class, the Augusta Canal has you covered with free canal tours.

Summer vacation is almost over.

“The boat tours have been busy,” said Julianna Shurtleff, the Education Programs Director at the Augusta Canal.

They’ve been busy with teachers taking advantage of free rides during the month of July.

“Teachers work really hard during the year and in the summer they deserve something to do for themselves,” said Shurtleff.

That includes teachers from out of state, like Neil Radtke.

“I really appreciate that. I mean we as teachers, we’re on the front lines and there’s a lot of different challenges and things and just sometimes even the little things,” said Radtke.

He teaches middle school history in Indiana.

“I just want to learn more about the area and this part of the country, cause like I said coming down from Indiana seeing things in different places,” said Radtke.

He said he’s excited to share what he learns with his students there.

“It’s not only something that’s fun to do. It’s something that is going to directly benefit me as an educator because now I have experiences that I can bring to students as they’re in my classroom,” said Radtke.

From the history of the industrial revolution to science and hydropower, Shurtleff said there’s something here for every teacher.

“We want them to see what we offer as well, for their curriculum so they can align it,” said Shurtleff.

It shows students that learning also happens outside the classroom and that a day full of learning is just a quick trip down the canal.

“We want them to come back and bring their students and show them what their home has here to offer,” said Shurtleff.

Shurtleff said any teacher who wants to take a free canal tour can do so by going to the Discovery Center. They ask that you have a school I.D. or sign in with your school email.

The promotion will last until July 31.

