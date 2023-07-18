Aiken Department of Public Safety search for missing 56-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in looking for a missing 56-year-old man.

Ricky Turner was last seen leaving Aiken Dental on Trafalgar Street at approximately 1:30 p.m.

He was wearing a blue and white striped shirt and jeans.

Turned has an altered mental status, according to officials.

He may be attempting to return to the New Ellenton area.

If anyone has any information on Turner, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.

