7-year-old donates lemonade stand profits to Children’s Hospital of Ga.
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A seven-year-old from Augusta is spending her summer giving back.
Olivia Hobbs came up with the idea to host a lemonade stand to help the kids at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
With her dad’s help building the stand, she set up a shop on Monday in her front yard.
“I really wanted kids in the children’s hospital to live a life like me and I wanted to donate money to the children’s hospital,” said Olivia Hobbs.
She made $132 and plans to donate all of her profits to the kids.
