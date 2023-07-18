Submit Photos/Videos
7-year-old donates lemonade stand profits to Children’s Hospital of Ga.

By Jada Walker
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A seven-year-old from Augusta is spending her summer giving back.

Olivia Hobbs came up with the idea to host a lemonade stand to help the kids at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

With her dad’s help building the stand, she set up a shop on Monday in her front yard.

“I really wanted kids in the children’s hospital to live a life like me and I wanted to donate money to the children’s hospital,” said Olivia Hobbs.

She made $132 and plans to donate all of her profits to the kids.

